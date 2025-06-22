Bryce Elder News: Falls to Miami

Elder (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing five runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Elder's struggled of late, allowing nine runs on 17 hits across 8.2 innings in his last two outings. His ERA has jumped to 4.77 with a 1.33 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB across 12 starts (66 innings) this season. Despite his recent struggles, Elder is expected to remain in Atlanta's rotation with AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) out for the year. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Phillies in his next outing.