Bryce Elder News: Rain delay leads to disaster

Elder (2-5) took the loss Friday, surrendering 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and four walks over two-plus innings in a 13-0 loss to the Phillies. He struck out two.

The right-hander has already warmed up when the first pitch was delayed over two hours by rain, and while the Phillies elected not to send their scheduled starter Mick Abel to the mound and went with a bullpen game instead, Atlanta stuck with Elder to disastrous results. While this was the worst outing of his big-league career, the 26-year-old had been struggling coming into Friday, getting tagged for nine runs in 8.2 innings over his prior two trips to the mound. The three-start collapse has sent his ERA soaring from 4.08 to 5.82, but Atlanta's lack of healthy rotation options will likely provide him with more job security than his recent performances warrant. Elder will try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Angels.