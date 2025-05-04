Bryce Elder News: Steady in Sunday's win

Elder (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Elder gave up an RBI double to Max Muncy in the fourth inning, and Muncy added a second RBI with a sixth-inning groundout against Pierce Johnson after Elder put two runners on base. Other than that, it was a third straight positive performance for Elder, who is doing a fair job of holding onto a place in Atlanta's rotation. His six strikeouts Sunday were a season high, and he's allowed just six runs over his last 17 innings across three starts, a span that includes both of his wins this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.