Bryce Eldridge Injury: Rehabbing in rookie ball

Eldridge (hamstring) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday and has gone 2-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and a run in his first two contests.

Eldridge started at first base in both contests and could be ready to return from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list when the affiliate opens up its post-All-Star-break schedule Friday. While the 20-year-old profiles as the Giants' first baseman of the future, he may not be in line for much more than a September call-up in 2025. Between stops at Double-A Richmond and at Sacramento prior to his rehab assignment, Eldridge slashed .263/.329/.484 with 10 home runs over 50 games.