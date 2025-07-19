Bryce Harper News: Goes yard twice in loss

Harper went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park, with the two teams combining for six homers, and Harper led the charge for the Phillies by taking Jake Eder deep for a three-run blast in the third inning before adding a solo shot off Jose Fermin in the eighth. Harper has 12 homers in 69 games on the season, but he's caught fire in July -- over 12 contests on the month he's slashing .333/.429/.690 with nine of his 14 hits (six doubles, three home runs) going for extra bases.