Bryce Harper News: Homers again in win
Harper went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels.
Harper followed up a two-homer performance Friday with a two-run blast in the eighth inning to extend the Phillies' lead to four. While the slugger owns a modest six-game hitting streak, it includes a whopping 11 extra-base hits, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a steal. For the year, he's slashing .272/.383/.498 with 13 long balls, 41 RBI, 42 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 311 plate appearances.
