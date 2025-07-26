Bryce Harper News: Reaches double digits in steals

Harper went 1-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Just a couple days after slugging career homer No. 350, Harper hit his 351st while also swiping his 150th bag, and 10th of the season. The 32-year-old has come out of the All-Star break firing, batting .303 (10-for-33) over the last eight games with four doubles, five home runs, eight RBI and nine runs.