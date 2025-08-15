Kennedy will head to the west coast after being DFA'd by the Blue Jay's on Tuesday. Rather than report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kennedy will be on the Dodger's 26-man roster after Max Muncy (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kennedy has spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .268\/.372\/.408 with three steals, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 336 plate appearances. Kennedy will likely serve in a depth role in the infield while Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas get most of the work at third base in Muncy's absence.