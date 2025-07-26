Byron Buxton Injury: Getting imaging Sunday

Buxton (side) will get imaging Sunday, though Rays manager Rocco Baldelli said the outfielder was "relatively upbeat" after being removed from Saturday's game against Washington, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Baldelli mentioned that Buxton felt soreness in his side "more [while] running than anything else," which suggests at least a little optimism about the issue. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Buxton -- who has managed to stay mostly healthy this season despite logging a stint on the 7-day concussion IL in May -- were to be held out of Sunday's series finale. The Twins should have more information about Buxton's status after receiving the results of his tests Sunday.