Byron Buxton Injury: Receives good news from MRI
Buxton underwent an MRI on Sunday, which showed left side rib cartilage irritation, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Buxton sat out Sunday's 7-2 loss to Washington after he first experienced side irritation Saturday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called the MRI results "good news" and said Buxton can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Red Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now