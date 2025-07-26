Byron Buxton Injury: Removed with side injury Saturday

Buxton exited Saturday's contest against Washington due to left side soreness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh inning, though his previous at-bat came in the fifth. Per Gleeman, the All-Star outfielder is considered day-to-day for now. Should Buxton need to miss additional time, Harrison Bader could slide over to log more starts in center field.