Byron Buxton News: Belts leadoff homer

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Buxton has homered four times over his last nine games, going 17-for-36 (.472) in that span. He took Shohei Ohtani deep on the second pitch of the game Monday. Buxton has put together a strong all-around campaign with 23 homers, 58 RBI, 68 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a .292/.353/.583 slash line across 81 contests.