It wasn't quite as impressive an effort from Cavalli as in his last trip to the mound, when he fired seven shutout innings, but the right-hander held a dangerous Philly offense mostly in check for a second straight meeting. Cavalli tossed 64 of 95 pitches for strikes in his second career quality start, and over four outings in August he sports a 2.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 22.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against another fearsome foe in the Yankees.