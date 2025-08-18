The Cubs will likely provide an explanation behind Horton's early exit later Monday, but he was pulled from the contest after he was visited twice on the mound by Craig Counsell and a team trainer and on an additional occasion by pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. Prior to Monday's twin bill, Horton had been the Cubs' top performing starter since the All-Star break, having posted a microscopic 0.32 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in 28.1 innings over his last five starts. After exiting with a 1-0 deficit, Horton will be on the hook for his fourth loss of the season if the Cubs are unable to tie the game or take the lead at any point in the remainder of the contest.