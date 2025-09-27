Horton underwent an MRI earlier this week, which revealed "areas of concern" in his rib area. The Cubs initially planned on having Horton pitch through the issue and make a start during the NL Wild Card Series. However, Horton will require a stint on the injured list due to what's now known to be a fractured rib. The 24-year-old rookie will be eligible for reinstatement Oct. 10, one day before Game 5 of the NLDS. With Horton unavailable, Chicago will have to lean more on Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon.