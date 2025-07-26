Cade Horton News: Another sharp outing

Horton (4-3) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three across 6.1 scoreless innings.

It was another strong start for Horton, who limited the White Sox to just five baserunners while tossing 84 pitches (56 strikes). The 2022 first-round pick has yielded zero runs in three of his last four starts, which now has him at a 3.67 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 68.2 innings this season. It was Horton's first win since June 3 against the Nationals, and he'll look to make it two in a row in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Orioles.