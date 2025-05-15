Cade Horton News: Handling starting role Friday

Horton is scheduled to start Friday's game against the White Sox at Wrigley Field, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

After being promoted from Triple-A Iowa last Saturday, Horton made his MLB debut later that day against the Mets, working in bulk relief and striking out five while allowing three runs on four hits and no walks across four innings en route to claiming the win. According to Levine, manager Craig Counsell suggested that the decision to use Horton in relief against the Mets was mainly to spare him from matchups with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso to begin his big-league career, but the top of the White Sox lineup won't provide nearly as tough of a test. Horton should continue to hold down a spot in the Chicago rotation at least until Shota Imanaga (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.