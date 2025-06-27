This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 14-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

It's about as big of a slate as you're going to find with all but two teams (Mets and Pirates) a part of it. It's not very top heavy with only five starters priced $9k or higher, and my preference if you don't want to spend up on Logan Gilbert is to go towards the middle-tier with Will Warren. His 2.87 FIP compared to his 4.66 ERA means he's due for some positive regression, and he's posted at least seven strikeouts in six of his last 10 games.

We've also starred Ryan Pepiot, Jose Soriano and Eury Perez in our optimizer. Perez is the top point-per-dollar option as he gets a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Pepiot has a 2.83 road ERA this season and a 2.29 ERA across his last 11 starts in addition to a good matchup against the Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi makes his return from a triceps injury that sidelined him for a month, but there's some risk that he won't go deep into the game. Note that Dylan Cease, Sonny Gray and Landen Roupp rank well in