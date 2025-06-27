Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 27

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 27, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 14-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

It's about as big of a slate as you're going to find with all but two teams (Mets and Pirates) a part of it. It's not very top heavy with only five starters priced $9k or higher, and my preference if you don't want to spend up on Logan Gilbert is to go towards the middle-tier with Will Warren. His 2.87 FIP compared to his 4.66 ERA means he's due for some positive regression, and he's posted at least seven strikeouts in six of his last 10 games.

We've also starred Ryan Pepiot, Jose Soriano and Eury Perez in our optimizer. Perez is the top point-per-dollar option as he gets a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Pepiot has a 2.83 road ERA this season and a 2.29 ERA across his last 11 starts in addition to a good matchup against the Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi makes his return from a triceps injury that sidelined him for a month, but there's some risk that he won't go deep into the game. Note that Dylan Cease, Sonny Gray and Landen Roupp rank well in

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only:

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Logan Gilbert13114
Will Warren22216
Dylan Cease3536
Merrill Kelly48818
Sonny Gray56510
Ryan Pepiot61694
Nathan Eovaldi7148
Landen Roupp812125
Jose Soriano971522
Jose Quintana1022262
David Festa1126109
Jose Berrios1217133
Eury Perez1341425
Sawyer Gipson-Long14182015
Brandon Walter1510724
Luis L. Ortiz1615623
Cade Horton17142319
Bryce Elder18231721
Dustin May19211127
Aaron Civale20272812
Jake Irvin2124251
Mitch Spence2213167
Brayan Bello23202128
Mick Abel24281813
Nick Martinez25192226
Noah Cameron26111920
Tomoyuki Sugano27252711
Kyle Freeland2892417

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Braves6.113High
Brewers5.911High
Yankees5.88Medium
Dodgers5.87High
Diamondbacks5.519Medium
Giants5.524High
Angels5.326High
Padres5.117High
Tigers5.03Medium
Rays4.91High
Cardinals4.810Medium
Red Sox4.74Medium
Twins4.420High
Reds4.39Medium
Astros4.35Medium
Blue Jays4.316Medium
Royals4.222High
Cubs4.118Low
Guardians4.127Low
Orioles4.021Low
White Sox4.025Medium
Phillies3.86Medium
Mariners3.814Low
Nationals3.623Low
Rangers3.528Low
Marlins3.42Low
Rockies3.015Low
Athletics2.612Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals vs. RHP May (4.55 FIP). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt, Drew Waters

Giants vs. RHP Civale (5.52 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Rafael Devers, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee, Willy Adames

White Sox vs. RHP Roupp (3.73 FIP, 1.42 WHIP). Key pieces: Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Mike Tauchman, Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert

Padres vs. RHP Martinez (4.38 FIP, 17.8 K%). Key pieces: Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
