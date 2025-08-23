During his most recent start in Monday's loss to the Brewers, Horton was lifted in the third inning due to a minor blister on his pitching hand. Counsell acknowledged that the rookie had dealt with a blister in the same spot in the past, but the righty apparently checked out fine during his between-starts bullpen session and will take the hill Saturday for his 18th outing of the season. Horton has been the Cubs' top-performing starter since the All-Star break, going 4-1 with an 0.58 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 31 innings.