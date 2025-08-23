Horton was sharp, throwing 55 of 74 pitches for strikes in this 12-1 win. He looked no worse for wear after exiting his last start early due a blister on his right middle finger. This was Horton's fifth scoreless outing in seven starts since the All-Star break -- he's allowed just two runs on 18 hits and 11 walks while racking up 34 strikeouts over 37 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:29 K:BB through 93.2 innings over 18 appearances (17 starts). The 24-year-old's next start is projected to be on the road in Colorado.