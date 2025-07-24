Cade Povich Injury: Hits 70-pitch mark in rehab outing

Povich (hip) made another rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

It was Povich's third rehab outing since he suffered a setback with his left hip inflammation in late June, and he was able to stretch out his pitch count to 70. If all continues to go well in his recovery, the left-hander is on track to be ready for activation from the injured list by early August. However, with Trevor Rogers producing a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across seven starts for the Orioles, it's possible Baltimore will opt to keep Povich in the minor leagues once he's ready to be reinstated.