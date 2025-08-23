Baltimore's defense did the southpaw no favors, but Povich put his team in an early hole by giving up four runs in the third inning, and the O's were playing catch-up the rest of the night. It's the first time in four August starts that Povich has failed to last at least five innings, and while he carries a shaky 5.06 ERA on the month, it comes with a more respectable 1.22 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Red Sox.