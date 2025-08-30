Smith entered with two outs in the eighth inning and got Josh Naylor to ground out on two pitches. The right-handed hurler returned for the ninth and carved up Seattle's 4-5-6- hitters, striking out the side on 14 pitches. Smith seems to be rounding back into form following a rough three-game stretch during which he blew two saves and gave up four runs over 2.1 innings. Since that span, Smith has gone 2-for-2 in save chances and picked up one win while giving up just one hit across three scoreless frames over three appearances.