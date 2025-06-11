Cal Quantrill News: Fans six in loss to Bucs

Quantrill (3-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Pirates. He struck out six.

It's the first time since April 30 that the right-hander has been tagged for more than three runs. Quantrill has found a few more whiffs lately, recording at least six strikeouts in four of his last seven trips to the mound while posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings over that span. With Ryan Weathers (lat) back on the 60-day IL, Quantrill's rotation spot seems secure heading into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Phillies.