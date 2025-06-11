Cal Quantrill News: Fans six in loss to Bucs
Quantrill (3-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Pirates. He struck out six.
It's the first time since April 30 that the right-hander has been tagged for more than three runs. Quantrill has found a few more whiffs lately, recording at least six strikeouts in four of his last seven trips to the mound while posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings over that span. With Ryan Weathers (lat) back on the 60-day IL, Quantrill's rotation spot seems secure heading into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Phillies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now