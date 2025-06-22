Cal Quantrill News: Penciled in to start Tuesday

Quantrill (hamstring) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the GIants, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The right-hander dealt with a cramp in his left hamstring during his previous start last Tuesday against the Phillies, but it won't affect his availability for the next turn through the rotation. Quantrill hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start since April 30, and he has a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 36.2 innings during that eight-start stretch.