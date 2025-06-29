Cal Quantrill News: Takes no-decision Sunday

Quantrill allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Quantrill had a decent outing, throwing 54 of 87 pitches for strikes, but the Marlins' run support didn't show up until the eighth inning. He has gone seven starts without a win, allowing 16 runs (15 earned) over 32 innings in that span. Quantrill hasn't found much opportunity to pitch deep into games, and that will make wins tough to come by. He's at a 5.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB through 73 innings over 16 starts. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Brewers.