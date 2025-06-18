Cal Quantrill News: Unravels in middle innings

Quantrill came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on four hits over four-plus innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced, but things began to fall apart for Quantrill when he served up a solo shot to Trea Turner to lead off the fourth inning. After plunking Otto Kemp with a pitch and giving up a loud double to Brandon Marsh lead off the fifth, Quantrill got the hook after 74 pitches (42 strikes). He had yet to last more than five innings in a start this season, but the 30-year-old has been relatively effective since the beginning of May, allowing three earned runs or fewer in eight straight outings while posting a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 36.2 innings. Quantrill will look for his first win since May 18 in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.