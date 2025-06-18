Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Cal Quantrill headshot

Cal Quantrill News: Unravels in middle innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 6:08am

Quantrill came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on four hits over four-plus innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced, but things began to fall apart for Quantrill when he served up a solo shot to Trea Turner to lead off the fourth inning. After plunking Otto Kemp with a pitch and giving up a loud double to Brandon Marsh lead off the fifth, Quantrill got the hook after 74 pitches (42 strikes). He had yet to last more than five innings in a start this season, but the 30-year-old has been relatively effective since the beginning of May, allowing three earned runs or fewer in eight straight outings while posting a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 36.2 innings. Quantrill will look for his first win since May 18 in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.

Cal Quantrill
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now