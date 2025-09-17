Raleigh spearheaded Tuesday's offensive surge, launching his 55th and 56th homers of the season. The first, a solo shot in the third inning, moved him past Mickey Mantle for the most home runs in a single season by a switch-hitter, while the second, a two-run blast in the fourth frame, tied Ken Griffey for the Mariners' single-season record. The catcher is heating up at the right time, carrying a 1.124 OPS with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBI across 14 September games as Seattle pushes for the playoffs.