Cal Raleigh News: Provides lone run in loss
Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.
Raleigh ended Angels starter Kyle Hendricks' outing with a leadoff blast in the seventh inning, but that was the Mariners' lone run. It looks like Raleigh's power is heating up again -- he's homered three times over his last five games, though all three have been solo shots. He went 5-for-18 over this four-game series versus the Angels. The catcher is up to a .986 OPS, 41 homers and 86 RBI through 103 contests this season as he continues to aim for historic numbers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now