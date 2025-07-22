Cal Raleigh News: Supplies lone run in win

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Raleigh went just 3-for-17 over his first four games following the All-Star break, though he had just two strikeouts in that span. Offense was at a premium Tuesday, and his sixth-inning solo shot off Nick Mears was the lone run of the game. Raleigh is up to 39 homers on the year while adding 84 RBI, 68 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 16 doubles and a .256/.370/.619 slash line across 99 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see his batting average regress a bit in the second half, but he should still be capable of producing big numbers in the counting stats.