Caleb Durbin News: Notches first big-league homer

Durbin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Giants on Monday.

Durbin accounted for both of Milwaukee's runs in the contest with his two-run shot to left-center in the second inning. The rookie third baseman showed the ability to hit for a bit of power with 10 homers in 82 games in Triple-A last season, though speed is likely to be his calling card in the majors. Durbin has one theft to his name as a big-leaguer so far and has gone 3-for-15 through four contests.