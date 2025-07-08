– Marcell Ozuna is scuffling, having slashed just .171/.261/.256 since the beginning of June, which includes a 1-for-20 stretch over his last six contests. The designated hitter has been playing through a nagging hip issue and was finally given a day off Sunday following 70 straight starts. In Saturday's game, Ozuna batted sixth, which is the lowest he's hit all season.

– Jurickson Profar was reinstated from the suspended list last week and, aside from batting leadoff Sunday during an off day for Ronald Acuna , he has hit fifth twice and fourth twice for Atlanta. The 32-year-old went deep in each of his first two games. Profar could eventually slide up in the batting order, perhaps to the No. 2 spot, but Matt Olson has put up a .920 OPS since moving to the two hole, so manager Brian Snitker has decided to keep him there for now.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

To track all the latest changes around the league, visit our MLB batting order changes and MLB playing time changes pages. For today's lineups, head to our MLB Daily Lineups page.

Atlanta Braves

– Jurickson Profar was reinstated from the suspended list last week and, aside from batting leadoff Sunday during an off day for Ronald Acuna, he has hit fifth twice and fourth twice for Atlanta. The 32-year-old went deep in each of his first two games. Profar could eventually slide up in the batting order, perhaps to the No. 2 spot, but Matt Olson has put up a .920 OPS since moving to the two hole, so manager Brian Snitker has decided to keep him there for now.

– Marcell Ozuna is scuffling, having slashed just .171/.261/.256 since the beginning of June, which includes a 1-for-20 stretch over his last six contests. The designated hitter has been playing through a nagging hip issue and was finally given a day off Sunday following 70 straight starts. In Saturday's game, Ozuna batted sixth, which is the lowest he's hit all season.

Miami Marlins

– Derek Hill returned from his wrist injury last week, but Dane Myers has remained the team's primary center fielder, starting five of the last seven games. Myers has turned into a quality regular for the Marlins, slashing .280/.339/.412 with seven homers and 17 steals in 105 games since the beginning of last season while also grading out well defensively. Much of his production has come against left-handed pitching, though, as Myers sports a .921 versus lefties over that span as compared to just a .628 OPS against righties.

– Since the start of June, the left-handed-hitting Liam Hicks has started 19 of 25 tilts against right-handed pitching. Six of those starts have come at catcher, seven have been at first base and six have come out of the DH spot. He had started five straight and 10 of the last 11 from the No. 7 spot in the lineup before batting cleanup Monday. Hicks is slashing .295/.380/.455 against right-handed pitching.

New York Mets

– Starling Marte has batted leadoff each of the last three times the Mets have faced a lefty, with Francisco Lindor inching down to the two hole on those days and Brandon Nimmo dropping down to fifth. Marte made a rare start in left field in the third of those contests and, unfortunately, came out of the game with a sore knee. The 36-year-old has started just one of the last six games versus righties, and with Jesse Winker's (oblique) return imminent, that trend is unlikely to change, even if Marte's knee checks out OK.

– In nine games since coming off the IL, Mark Vientos has been in the lineup seven times. However, the right-handed-hitting Vientos has been absent from the lineup each of the last two occasions versus righties, and he's only 2-for-25 with a 9:0 K:BB since being activated. The 25-year-old is in real danger of falling into a short-side platoon role, if it hasn't happened already.

Philadelphia Phillies

– Since Bryce Harper returned from the IL, Otto Kemp has started just one of five games versus right-handers, getting that one start at first base when Harper got a breather. Kemp's role now is as a short-side platoon partner in left field for Max Kepler, who hasn't been in the lineup against a traditional left-handed starter since early April.

– Bryson Stott hasn't been in as strict of a platoon as Kepler, but Stott has started just one of the last seven games against traditional left-handed starters. Edmundo Sosa has handled second base on each of those days Stott has sat out. The left-handed-swinging Stott has just a .553 OPS versus left-handers in 2025, and his .679 OPS against righties isn't anything to write home about, either.

Washington Nationals

– The Nationals announced the firing of president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez on Sunday, so it's possible we could see some changes to the lineup with interim skipper Miguel Cairo at the helm. Luis Garcia hasn't been deployed as a strict platoon bat at second base all season, but he has been lately, not starting any of the last five games against traditional lefty starters. Amed Rosario handled second base those days. The good news for Garcia is that he's batted third each of the last 14 times the Nationals have gone up against a right-hander.

– Paul DeJong returned to the active roster last week after being sidelined since mid-April with an orbital fracture. He was serving as the everyday third baseman before getting hurt, but in six games since returning, DeJong has started only three games. Two of those were against southpaws, and he was at a different position each time (third base, shortstop, DH). DeJong's best chance at regular reps again would likely be if the Nats decide Brady House needs more seasoning. House has just a .570 OPS in 18 contests since coming up to take over at third base.

Chicago Cubs

– Carson Kelly looks to be getting back into a groove offensively, homering in two straight games and producing a 1.224 OPS across his last 11 tilts. He's started seven of the last 10 contests, which is a bump up in playing time after he yielded to Reese McGuire at catcher in nine of the 20 games before that. After batting fourth or fifth regularly from late April to early June, Kelly hasn't hit higher than seventh versus a righty in a month.

– The scorching-hot, left-handed-swinging Michael Busch has made two straight starts against southpaw hurlers, marking the first time all season he's made consecutive starts versus traditional lefty starters. He also inched up from the sixth to the fifth spot in the Cubs' lineup against a righty Sunday, flip-flopping with Dansby Swanson. Busch is slashing a ridiculous .365/.436/.740 with 11 home runs in 30 games since the beginning of June.

Cincinnati Reds

– The Reds got Noelvi Marte (oblique) back from the IL this past weekend and have started him at third base in three of four games since. After batting seventh once and sixth once against lefties in his first two games back, the right-handed-hitting Marte hit ninth Monday versus a righty. Christian Encarnacion-Strand has started just one of four tilts since Marte returned to action.

– Eight of Spencer Steer's last nine starts have been at first base. He's still in the mix in left field and in the DH spot on occasion, but when the Reds are operating at full strength or close to it, it seems the preference is to use Steer at first base. He's collected a 1.071 OPS with six home runs and three stolen bases over his last 20 contests.

Milwaukee Brewers

– The Brewers lost Rhys Hoskins to a sprained thumb and summoned recent trade acquisition Andrew Vaughn as a replacement. Vaughn was inserted into the lineup at first base and in the five spot Monday and immediately paid dividends, cranking a three-run homer in his first plate appearance. Jake Bauers should also be in the mix for starts a first base while Hoskins is out, but it's notable that the right-handed-hitting Vaughn drew the first opportunity against Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

– Anthony Seigler started back-to-back games at third base upon his promotion last week, but Caleb Durbin has since reclaimed that job with five straight starts. Durbin has mostly settled in as the No. 8 hitter, although he did move up to the six spot a couple times last week. The diminutive Durbin is slashing .289/.375/.402 with three homers and three steals since the start of June.

Pittsburgh Pirates

– Spencer Horwitz has been the Pirates' leadoff man for each of their last six games against right-handed pitching. Former leadoff man Oneil Cruz has batted fifth in each of those contests. The move does not seem to have sparked either player, unfortunately, as Horwitz is 3-for-19 with a 7:0 K:BB in July while Cruz is 1-for-17 with a 5:1 K:BB this month.

– It's been a virtually even split at catcher since Joey Bart returned from a concussion last month, as Bart has started 10 of 19 behind the dish while Henry Davis has drawn nine starts. Bart has been unable to find a groove offensively in 2025 after his surprising showing in 2024, and he has a sub-.500 OPS and is homerless since being activated.

St. Louis Cardinals

– Nolan Gorman was absent from the lineup Sunday for the first time in the Cardinals' last 13 games. The Cards were facing a lefty in Matthew Boyd that day, but the left-handed-hitting Gorman had started each of the previous five contests against southpaws, and he's started all but two tilts versus righties since June 1. Gorman sports an .847 OPS with seven home runs since the beginning of June, although he's posted just a .630 OPS against lefties during that span.

– Pedro Pages has carried a heavy workload at catcher since Ivan Herrera (hamstring) went down, starting each of the last seven and 13 of 16 contests. Unfortunately, he's been even more inept than usual with the bat during that stretch, putting up a .524 OPS. No. 2 catcher Yohel Pozo has proved to be an offensive weapon but has been used mainly in a pinch-hitting role.

Arizona Diamondbacks

– The Diamondbacks lost