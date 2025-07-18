Calvin Faucher News: Tagged with blown save

Faucher worked the ninth inning and blew a save, allowing one run on one hit with no walks while striking out two, during Friday's 8-7 win against the Royals.

Faucher blew his fifth save in 13 tries this season, allowing a game-tying home run off the bat of John Rave. The 29-year-old has allowed a homer in back-to-back appearances after not allowing one since May 26. It's a good sign for the right-hander that he was called upon to get the first save opportunity of the second half, considering he and Ronny Henriquez have been locked in a battled for the closer spot all season, but whether he gets these nods moving forward will be worth monitoring. The right-hander has a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 36.1 innings this season.