Cam Devanney News: Reporting to Triple-A with new club

The Pirates optioned Devanney to Triple-A Indianapolis after acquiring him from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier.

Though Frazier's departure clears a spot on the 26-man active roster, the Pirates are instead expected to call up another player from the minors to fill the vacancy ahead of Friday's game against the White Sox. In the meantime, Devanney should receive regular playing time at Indianapolis, and his ability to play every infield position as well as the corner outfield should earn him a look with the big club before long. After the Royals called him up from Triple-A Omaha on July 8, Devanney didn't make his MLB debut last week before he was dealt to the Pirates. The 28-year-old produced at a high level for Omaha, slashing .272/.366/.565 with 18 home runs and three stolen bases across 288 plate appearances.