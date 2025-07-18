Cam Schlittler Injury: Battling arm soreness

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schlittler has been dealing with upper arm soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Schlittler was originally supposed to start Friday's game against Atlanta, but the Yankees will now push back his first start of the second half. Imaging on the 24-year-old's arm came back negative, so he should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list and will likely take the mound sometime during New York's upcoming series in Toronto.