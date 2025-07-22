Cam Schlittler News: Five solid innings in Toronto

Schlittler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Schlittler was able to complete five frames in his second straight start to begin his major-league career. Additionally, the rookie right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball four times while inducing a respectable nine whiffs. It's unknown if he'll stay in New York's rotation once Luis Gil (lat) is ready to come off his rehab assignment, but Schlittler's next start is tentatively projected for next week at home versus the Rays.