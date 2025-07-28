The New York rookie stumbled out the gate, as Junior Caminero cracked a two-run blast in the opening frame. Schlittler then found a groove with three scoreless frames before conceding another run on a Josh Lowe single in the fifth. Through 14.2 total innings, the 24-year-old sports a 4.91 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB with three home runs allowed. Schlittler's future in the Yankees rotation is uncertain because Luis Gil (lat) is expected to return after making his final rehab start with Triple-A Scranton\/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.