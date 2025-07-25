Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Cameron Foster headshot

Cameron Foster News: Dealt to O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Foster and Wellington Aracena were acquired by the Orioles from the Mets on Friday in exchange for reliever Gregory Soto, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

A 14th round pick by the Mets in 2022, Foster is now on the move in one of the earlier trade-deadline deals. The 26-year-old has spent most of this season at the Double-A level, where he has a 1.01 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings.

Cameron Foster
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now