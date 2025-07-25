Cameron Foster News: Dealt to O's

Foster and Wellington Aracena were acquired by the Orioles from the Mets on Friday in exchange for reliever Gregory Soto, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

A 14th round pick by the Mets in 2022, Foster is now on the move in one of the earlier trade-deadline deals. The 26-year-old has spent most of this season at the Double-A level, where he has a 1.01 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings.