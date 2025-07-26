Menu
Camilo Doval News: Allows two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Doval allowed two earned runs on three hits while hitting one batter and striking out three across one inning in Friday's 8-1 defeat to the Mets.

Doval entered the game in the ninth inning, hitting the first batter he faced before striking out the next two. However, the right-hander then surrendered a ground-rule double and threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score before giving up an RBI single. The 28-year-old has made seven appearances this month, posting a 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and a 10:7 K:BB with two saves and one blown save across eight innings during that span.

