Carl Edwards News: Gets MiLB pact with Rangers
Edwards agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edwards elected free agency in early May after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster and had been pitching for the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League since then. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock, where he will give the Rangers some veteran bullpen depth.
