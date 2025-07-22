Menu
Carl Edwards News: Gets MiLB pact with Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 12:34pm

Edwards agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edwards elected free agency in early May after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster and had been pitching for the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League since then. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock, where he will give the Rangers some veteran bullpen depth.

Carl Edwards
Texas Rangers
