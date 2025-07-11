Carlos Correa Injury: Battling mild ankle sprain

Correa was diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain after his removal from Friday's game versus Pittsburgh, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa wasn't able to walk off the field by himself after getting hit in the leg by a sliding Tommy Pham during the seventh inning, but imaging revealed just a mild ankle sprain. With just two games remaining before the All-Star break, the Twins will likely err on the side of caution and start Brooks Lee or Willi Castro at shortstop for the rest of the series, though the team may get away with keeping Correa off the injured list for now.