Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa News: Extends hitting streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Correa went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Correa ran his hitting streak up to a modest five games, and he's been hitting well since coming off the injured list due to a concussion. Over these last 112 plate appearances, the veteran shortstop is slashing .298/.348/.471 with four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored covering 28 outings. Although the RBI are relatively low during that period, Correa should see plenty of chances to drive in runs as long as he's hitting in the heart of the Twins' order.

Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now