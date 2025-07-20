Menu
Carlos Estevez News: Earns one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Estevez recorded one out and earned a save against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Royals were up 7-0 in the ninth inning before Andrew Hoffman coughed up four runs, creating a save opportunity for Estevez. Estevez gave up an infield single before finishing off the victory to earn his 26th save of the year. He blew three straight save chances before converting Sunday, and he's now 26 for 32 in save opportunities this season. Estevez owns a 2.74 ERA with a 35:15 K:BB across 42.2 frames.

