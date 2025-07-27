Carlos Estevez News: Nails down save No. 27

Estevez picked up the save Sunday against Cleveland, allowing one hit with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez is back on track after a rough three-appearance stretch in which he yielded five runs and blew three saves over 2.1 innings, as he hasn't allowed a run in three appearances since. The 33-year-old has a 2.62 ERA in 44.2 innings, and his 27 saves are tied for the second most in baseball.