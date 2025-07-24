Carlos Hernandez News: Designated for assignment
The Tigers designated Hernandez for assignment Thursday.
Hernandez was a waiver claim of the Tigers in June and is now headed back to waivers after he coughed up 13 runs (12 earned) over 10.2 frames for Detroit. The righty has been unable to translate his plus velocity into consistent results at the major-league level, with his career 11.1 percent walk rate being a big reason for that.
