Narvaez played through a damaged meniscus for much of the second half of the regular season and will have a cleanup procedure on the knee following Boston's elimination from the playoffs. It's considered a minor surgery and is not expected to affect the catcher's availability for the start of spring training. After slashing .273\/.347\/.439 in the first half, Narvaez hit only .187\/.233\/.387 after the All-Star break, suggesting the knee issue hampered his offensive production. The 26-year-old should enter the 2026 campaign at the top of the catcher depth chart for the Red Sox.