Carlos Rodon News: Grabs 11th win

Rodon (11-7) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Rodon held the Phillies to just four hits Sunday, though three were solo home runs. Still, the Yankees managed to hang on for a one-run victory and give Rodon his 11th win this season, tied for third-most in the majors. The left-hander sports a 3.18 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 147:47 K:BB across 22 starts (130 innings) this season. Rodon is currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.