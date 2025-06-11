Carlos Santana News: Clubs grand slam in rout
Santana went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.
The veteran switch hitter broke the game open when he drove a Nick Lodolo changeup over the right-center field fence in the third inning. It was Santana's eighth homer of the season, but his first off a left-handed pitcher, while the grand slam was the sixth of his career among his 332 long balls. Through 63 contests in 2025, Santana is slashing .251/.350/.388 with 34 RBI, putting him on pace to reach 80 for only the second time since 2019.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now