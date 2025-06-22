Menu
Carlos Santana headshot

Carlos Santana News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Kyle Manzardo will cover first base and David Fry will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter while Santana receives his first day off since June 7. Since clubbing a grand slam in the Guardians' 11-2 win over the Reds on June 11, Santana has gone 4-for-31 with no extra-base hits over his last eight games, though he contributed two stolen bases during that stretch.

Carlos Santana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
