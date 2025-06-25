Menu
Carlos Santana News: Pops ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Santana went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

The veteran swing hitter got the Guardians on the board in the sixth inning by taking Eric Lauer deep, Santana's ninth homer of the season. The multi-hit effort was his first in June however, and through 19 games on the month he's slashing just .186/.230/.286 with two home runs and eight RBI.

Carlos Santana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
